Jacksonville school board members on Monday set a 6:30 p.m. public hearing as part of its Aug. 24, regular meeting, during which a proposed $56,187,645 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year – comprised of the general fund balance plus food service and debt service – will be presented.
The proposed budget is $823,157 higher than last year's adopted budget of $55,364,488, for which revenue was calculated upon an adopted tax rate of $1.395 per $100 property value.
According to the district's Chief Financial Officer Alison Jones, “this year, the tax rate is calculated by TEA.”
The district has an Aug. 1 deadline to submit the survey to the Texas Education Agency, she said.
“After that, TEA will approve the Maximum Compressed Tax Rate for each district. Once approved, the district will have 10 days to appeal the rate,” she said, adding that the maximum amount the district would be able to adopt would be 1.3914.
In other action during Monday's meeting, trustees unanimously approved minor changes to a student dress code, said Calah Moake, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
“We're allowing students to wear college or spirit shirts during the week in addition to the regular dress code,” she said, noting that in previous years, the shirts only were allowed to be worn on certain days.
Trustees also approved an amendment reflecting directly on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We highly encourage our students in fifth through 12th grade to use a face covering” on campus, Moake said.
Also during the meeting, the board adopted a 2017-2020 Texas School Safety and Security audit presented by JISD Police Chief Bill Avera. The vote came during open session, following an executive session discussion of the item.
Audits are performed every three years, as per Texas Education Code, with results submitted to the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University in San Marcos, Avera said.
“There are hundreds of items the audit team looks at, from playground safety, to parking lot safety, to visitor management, technology and standard response protocols,” he said, adding that the audits are “very beneficial” to JISD.
The district's safety and security committee reviews the findings, then makes recommendations to the school board “on ways to enhance the safety and security of not only our campuses, but our non-instructional facilities as well,” Avera said. “Each audit cycle we learn new things that can make our campuses safer for our staff, students and stakeholders.”
In other action, the board:
• Approved a list of appraisers and a calendar as part of the 2020-21 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System;
• Called a special board meeting for noon, Aug. 31, to discuss budget amendments via Zoom platform; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda that includes minutes for a June 22 regular board meeting and various reports.
Moake also said that trustees will meet in special session, at noon, Monday, Aug. 3, at the district administraiton building, 800 College Ave., to consider and approve Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4 Education Service Center for technology purchases.
Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the meeting will be conducted by videoconference in accordance with the provisions of Texas Government Code.
Members of the public may access this meeting as follows: via livestream at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ It will also be posted on the district's Facebook page, “Jacksonville ISD.”
