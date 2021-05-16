Blake Stephens, Todd Travis and Randy McCown were sworn in by Judge Janice Stevens and reseated as JISD trustees at the May 10 meeting of the board. Blake Stephens defeated Loretta Doty for Place 5. Todd Travis, Place 6 and Randy McCown, Place 7 ran unopposed.
Randy McCown was reelected to serve as board president, Todd Travis as vice president and Dean Dublin as secretary.
Retiring teachers and staff were recognized for their years of service to the district.
These included:
• Cassie Booker, high school teacher, eight years at JISD, 25 years in education;
• Alice Chambers, middle school teacher, five years at JISD, 23 years overall;
• Pamela Dennis, middle school teacher, 14 years at JISD, 15 years total;
• Ranae Eyre, Joe Wright teacher, 26 years at JISD, 26 years overall;
• Elizabeth Frisby, LPC at the middle school, 13 years at JISD, 22 years in education;
• Diane Linville, Fred Douglass teacher, six years at JISD, 20 years overall;
• Sharon Loftin, high school counselor, 28 years at JISD, 29 years total;
• Brookie McIntyre, Fred Douglass librarian, 13 years at JISD, 29 years total;
• Maxine Moore, Compass Center teacher, seven years at JISD, 45 years in education;
• Terri Orr, high school teacher, 21 years at JISD, 29 years overall;
• Brenda Pepin, Nichols Intermediate teacher, 19 years with JISD, 29 years total;
• Eva Phillips, West Side teacher, six years with JISD, 16 years in education;
• Beverly Socia, Fred Douglass instructional aide, 41 years with JISD, 42 overall;
• Mark Turney, transportation director, nine years with JISD, 18 years total;
• Jan Weeks, high school registrar, 26 years at JISD, 26 years overall; and
• Gail Yarbrough, high school clerical worker, 41 years total, all at JISD.
In action items, the board approved Robinson & Payne as external auditors for the district’s 2020-2021 financial audit and the consent agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.