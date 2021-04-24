Jacksonville ISD trustees elected to renew contracts with those whose names were submitted for renewal for the 2021-2022 school year. Contracts renewed at the April 19 meeting included administrators, teachers and non-certified positions.
“These are all very vital positions to the success of Jacksonville ISD, Interim Superintendent Brad Stewart said. “These are the people who actually make things happen here and we’re very pleased to bring forth this list of candidates for contracts for the next year and we ask the board approve this for the 2021-2022 school year.”
The school board adopted a resolution to compensate employees for missed work days due to severe whether conditions involving ice and snow. Compensation was authorized at the regular rates of pay according to the duty schedule which would have been otherwise worked.
“We believe that compensating employees for these missed days serves a very important public purpose in that it helps us to continue to retain these employees and helps us to efficiently continue the educational activities that are necessary to run the school district,” Stewart said.
Regarding summer school, a proposal was submitted to amend the compensation plan to increase the hourly rate for both teachers, from $25 to $40 an hour, and paraprofessionals, from $13 to $20 an hour.
“As you are well aware we are in one of the most challenging years we’ve had in terms of student learning and what we’ve asked of our teachers…. We really wanted to focus on summer school this year and do everything we could to recruit our most high quality teachers and paraprofessionals to work at summer school,” said Kala Moore, Director of Human Resources. “One of the things that we think would be helpful to incentivize our teacher to stay that extra month after they’ve given us just about everything they’ve got this school year is to increase the current hourly rate.”
The hourly rate increase was unanimously approved.
The trustees adopted an early meeting date in May in order to canvass the election within the state-mandated time frame of 11 days from the day of election. The May meeting is slated for the 10th of the month.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1. Polls will open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale, Monday-Tuesday, April 26-27.
The Memorandum of Understanding between Jacksonville ISD and Tyler Junior College was presented by High School Principal Ben Peacock.
He noted the school deals with two colleges in regards to their dual credit courses, TJC and Jacksonville College. TJC provides career and technical classes and Jacksonville College provides English, History and Government courses.
“...so they don’t really compete with one another,” Peacock said.
What was presented was in regard to the EMT class.
“This is the second year that’s been in effect at Jacksonville High School,” Peacock said. “It’s been a really a big success. It’s growing. We have 16 kids enrolled for next year. That’s up from eight our first year and nine this year.”
The board authorized the agreement with TJC.
Peacock said he did not yet receive the MOU for Jacksonville College, but expected it at any time.
Trustees also approved the extension of the current depository contract with Austin Bank for the 2021-2023 biennium, the consent agenda, and the 2021-2022 district calendar. The calendar is available for viewing on the district’s website, jisd.org.
Among the various reports received by the board was an update concerning the online auction which ran from March 10 through March 31. Troy Parker reported 2,068 bids were received on 43 items, resulting in $104,329. Most of the items included in the auction were buses and vehicles that were 20-25 years in age. After fees and commissions, he estimated the district would net approximately $95,400.
