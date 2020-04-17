The Jacksonville Independent School District will remain closed to all on-campus instruction through June 2, following Texas Governor Greg Abbot's Executive Order that was issued on Friday, closing all schools through the spring term.
According to information received from Grace Traylor, JISD Public Information Officer, educational materials, online and in paper format, will continued to be provided through May 28.
The district will release more information about summer activities and instruction as guidelines are received.
Administrators are working out the details on graduation plans. That information will be released as soon as possible.
