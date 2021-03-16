Jacksonville ISD congratulates Jacksonville High School Principal Ben Peacock on the successful defense of his dissertation at the University of Texas at Austin.
To honor his achievement, Jacksonville High School staff surprised Peacock with an impromptu pep rally Wednesday, March 10.
A 2000 JHS graduate, Peacock began his career with JISD in 2010 teaching AP language and composition classes at Jacksonville High School. Two years later he was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.
In 2017, Mr. Peacock was among many who applied and was one of twelve accepted to Cohort 28 of the UT Austin CSP Doctorate of Education program. This program is in the top 5 programs in the country for Ed.D candidates.
Peacock spent the next four years pursuing his doctorate. He drove to Austin every other week for the first two-and-a-half years, spent summers there in class and simultaneously fulfilled his role as an assistant principal at Jacksonville High School. The past two years, he spent researching, organizing and composing his dissertation while excelling as the newly appointed JHS Principal even in the midst of a global pandemic.
Peacock earned a Master of Science in education from Pace University in New York, NY, and obtained a principal’s certification from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. He graduates in May from the University of Texas at Austin Cooperative Superintendency Program with a Doctorate in Education.
