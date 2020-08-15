With the beginning of a new school year at Jacksonville ISD just days away, officials are assuring families that despite a COVID-19 pandemic changing the way things will be done, the district's newly implement procedures ensure that “a lot of it is similar.”
“All the check-in stations, all the health-type protocols are the same for the entire district: Facilities, campuses, instructional, non-instructional, everything – all of those are exactly the same,” said Bill Avera, JISD Police Chief.
In working with the different campuses, officials were able “to get what they wanted in terms of their drop-off and pick-up, and what have you,” he said.
The district's back-to-school plan, unveiled July 23, notes that among other new protocol:
• All students above fourth grade will be asked to wear a face covering. If and when the state order is lifted, Jacksonville ISD will use a common sense approach and encourage, but not require, students to wear face coverings.
• The district will provide students and staff with a “neck gaiter” face covering, which will also be available to students ages 10 and younger upon request.
• All parents, students, and staff will be required to self-screen daily prior to entering any Jacksonville ISD facility or boarding one of the buses; daily temperature checks of all students will be performed as needed.
• Three Registered Nurses are employed by the district, with eight nursing assistants assigned to individual campuses. Each school has a clinic office and a quarantine area, if needed.
Additionally, students will be taught CDC-recommended hand-washing guidelines as well as instructed to maintain a six-foot distance when feasible, and are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
The district will make available hand sanitizer at every entrance/exit, in every classroom and in all common areas. Additionally, every campus will be continually cleaned throughout the day, as well at at night.
Students may provide their own lunch, but the meal must be brought in that morning, with no lunch deliveries or lunchtime visitors allowed on campus at meal time.
The district also announced that 20 minutes has been added to the instructional day to allow for screening, distancing and new protocols. The new beginning/ending times for the school day are:
• Jacksonville High School – 8 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
• Jacksonville Middle School – 7:50 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
• Nichols Intermediate – 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Elementary campuses – 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Compass – 8 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
Meanwhile, Avera said the district's transportation department has spent the summer hammering out logistics for bus schedules that work around COVID-19 protocols.
“Our transportation department has done phenomenal work on these routes and schedules out so that we don't have big groups congregating – the team has been out timing and driving and testing and looking, making sure how those schedules will all work,” he said.
As when on campus, those using Jacksonville ISD buses for transportation will be required to wear a face covering while inside the bus.
The district's new bus policies also include riders sitting with family groups when possible; a strictly enforced “no eating or drinking” policy; and hand sanitizer, located at the front of the bus, must be used before getting aboard.
Buses will load from back to front and unload from front to back, and all buses will be cleaned and sanitized after each route.
Various campuses have posted to their Facebook pages a set of instructions and maps of drop-off and pick up points at each site.
For instance, at East Side Elementary, it used to be that everybody came to the front door Avera said. This year, “they decided three entrances will work for them: Some students will come through a gate here and go in a back door; some will come into the cafeteria door to their class, and some students will enter through the front door. So they will have three entry points that will keep students from clustering as much,” he said.
Fred Douglass Elementary, which is located adjacent to Jacksonville Middle School, “has a unique situation, and it's very busy out there,” he said.
Officials have worked out a plan where, going by age group, “some folks will be coming through the front door while some folks will be going through the back door,” he said.
Additionally, the buses will enter through the back of the property, arriving on “a time lag so that they're not all arriving and departing at the same time,” he said.
Meanwhile, “Joe Wright Elementary is going to have basically the same thing they've always had: Buses will come to the back, cars will come to the front, but they've staggered some things and will be working them in a different order,” Avera said.
COVID or no COVID, one thing remains constant: Families and motorists alike are asked to remain patient as everyone gets back into the swing of a new school year, and the traffic patterns it creates.
“The biggest concern is going to be is patience. That will be the word of the day: Patience, patience, patience. Parents are accustomed to circumventing the process, pulling out of line because 'I've gotta go, I'm in a hurry.' Now, you're gonna have slow down, take your time, and we'll get better at this, but there are going to be some hiccups the first few days,” Avera said.
He also noted that when school begins next week, Texas Department of Transportation will activate flashing lights in school zones along Loop 456, U.S. Highway 175, Texas Highway 135 and Corinth Road.
“We just ask people to be patient, and to let us know if there's a problem so we can work with them to try to resolve whatever the issue is,” he said. “And for those who have entrusted us to bring their kids back, we're going to do our dead-level best to keep them safe and healthy.”
