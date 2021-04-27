A special meeting of the Jacksonville ISD board of trustees has been called for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. The two related items on the agenda are listed as discussion of superintendent applicants and interview of applicants.
Should trustees decide to name a lone finalist for the position of superintendent, that action will occur once the board has reconvened in open session.
Brad Stewart has acted as interim superintendent following the resignation of Chad Kelly in February of this year. Stewart previously served as the associate superintendent of personnel and operations for the district and has been employed by the district since 1997.
