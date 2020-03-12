According to Grace Traylor, PR Director for Jacksonville ISD, students are still scheduled to return to classes on Monday as planned.
“Dr. Chad Kelly, Jacksonville ISD Superintendent is in close contact with county Emergency officials and is following all CDC updates," Traylor said.
"At this time, we are scheduled to return on Monday as planned, although this is a fluid situation. Should those plans change, students, staff, and parents will be immediately notified. As a precautionary measure, we have requested for all staff members to report their travel information during spring break, and our campuses have been cleaned and empty during this week. Of course, we will continue to carefully monitor the situation and respond accordingly," she said.
