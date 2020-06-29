A national pandemic that led to the closing of schools across the country earlier this year has prompted local school board members to invest up to $500,000 on instructional technology.
Jacksonville ISD trustees unanimously approved a June 23 board meeting request that authorize Dr. Chad Kelly, schools superintendent, to supplement the district's supply to help meet the needs, such as when the district scrambled to incorporate distance learning for the remainder of the school year because of the unexpected closure.
“We not only learned more about distance learning, but the state was helpful in providing resources,” Kelly said, noting that the new technology will bring the district in line with its goals of becoming a “District of Innovation.”
In other action, the board authorized all 2020-21 contracts/work schedules, beginning on or after July 1, 2020, be paid the salary as established in the 2020-21 compensation plan to be adopted at a later date; and approved of a consent agenda that included minutes from regular and special board meetings, along with deparmental reports.
During Monday's meeting, the board also introduced the one hundred percent free breakfast and lunch program for all JISD students
