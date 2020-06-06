Jacksonville ISD trustees will meet in special session at noon Tuesday, June 9, at the district administration building, 800 College Ave.
Agenda items include consider/approve waiver for missed instructional days due to the national health crisis, causing the district to be temporarily closed and consider/possible approval of Garrett and Associates competitive sealed bid for the Jacksonville middle school weight room project.
According to the agenda, “due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, this meeting will be conducted by video conference. At least a quorum of the board will be participating by video conference, in accordance with the provisions of Texas Government Code that have not been suspended by the order of the governor.”
Members of the public may access the livestream meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ or on the district Facebook page, “Jacksonville ISD.”
