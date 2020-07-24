Jacksonville school board trustees will meet for Monday, July 27, at the JISD administration building, 800 College Ave. for a budget workshop and for their regular monthly meeting.
According to a meeting agenda, due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday's will be conducted by videoconference, as allowed by sections of Texas Government Code that have not been suspended by order of the governor.
Trustees will first convene at 5:30 p.m.for an executive session regarding a professional personnel report; legal matters; student discipline and real property; as well as discussion of security devices as part of a 2017-2020 Texas School Safety and Security audit. Action, if any, will be taken when the board convenes into regular session, as per state government code.
An ensuing workshop agenda features discussion of items pertaining to the 2020-21 district budget.
As part of the regular meeting, trustees will:
• Consider a list of appraisers and a calendar as part of the 2020-21 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System;
• Consider calling a 6:30 p.m. public hearing for Monday, Aug. 24, to discuss a proposed 2020-21 budget and proposed tax rate;
• Consider calling a special board meeting for noon, Aug. 31, to discuss budget amendments via Zoom platform;
• Consider and review a student dress code for the upcoming school year; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda that includes minutes for a June 22 regular board meeting, various reports and – if needed – tax refund applications of $500 or more and donations of $1,000.
Members of the public may access the July 27 meeting via Livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ
The meeting also will be posted on the district's Facebook page.
