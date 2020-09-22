JISD Trustees name Luke Ocker as CFO

Jacksonville ISD Trustees, during the regular school board meeting Monday, named Luke Ocker as the district’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ocker will begin the position in November.
“Luke is an outstanding fit for Jacksonville ISD,” said Dr. Chad Kelly, JISD Superintendent. “I am pleased that we were able to attract someone of his caliber, with the unique combination of successful and effective financial and educational experiences. Mr. Ocker’s expertise and prudent financial stewardship will benefit us as JISD continues the reputation as a leader in the educational finance world. We are excited to welcome Mr. Ocker to the Jacksonville ISD administrative team.”
Mr. Ocker comes to Jacksonville from Crosby Independent School District where he has served as District Accountant for Crosby ISD from 2017 to the present. Prior to the education finance profession, Luke served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Avondale Wealth Management and as a Senior Project Analyst for Clark Consulting. He also has many years of wealth management experience in the banking industry.
“I am incredibly excited about joining the team at Jacksonville ISD. It is an honor to be selected to lead a department that is in such great financial shape. My family and I are really looking forward to getting back to my East Texas roots and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Jacksonville community,” states Mr. Ocker.
Ocker is a graduate of Texas A&M, a member of the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), a referee for the Texas Association of Basketball Officials, and active in church ministries.
