Jacksonville school board trustees voted unanimously to adopt an order authorizing the refunding of two separate bond series – Series 2011 and Series 2014 – during a special meeting held Friday afternoon at the Jacksonville ISD administration building.
The action also established parameters for the funding and delegate authority to the district's administration to complete the processes, according to Calah Moake, administrative assistant to the schools superintendent.
Board members present at the meeting were Randy McCown, Todd Travis, Jill Penn and Blake Stephens.
Meanwhile, earlier during week, on May 11, new board members Jill Penn (Place 3), Dean Dublin (place 4) and Blake Stephens (Place 5) were sworn into office by Cherokee County Court-at-Law Judge Janice Stone. The board also named its new officers for the term, including president Randy McCown, vice president Todd Travis and secretary Dean Dublin.
In other action, trustees:
• Engaged Robinson & Payne as external auditors for the district's 2019-20 financial audit;
• Added the district Supervisor of Accounting on the district's investment accounts – including depository account at Austin Bank – and removed Lindy Finley from accounts;
• Added the newly elected board president and secretary as signers for district's depository account in place of prior board officials;
• Approved of claims administrative services employees as signers for district's Workers Compensation Account at Austin Bank;
• Approved Budget Amendment 20-05, which Moake said moved funds received from TASB Risk Management Fund Policy for roofing repairs; the amendment does not increase the total budgeted expenditures.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between JISD and Tyler Junior College for the dual credit program and for college preparatory mathematics and English language arts courses;
• Approved a CPR instruction requirement waiver due to the COVID-19 crisis; and
• Approved a consent agenda including minutes from the April 20 regular and April 28 special board meetings; and investment, finance and current amended budget reports.
No action was taken following executive session during Monday's meeting, Moake said.
