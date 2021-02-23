The Jacksonville ISD trustees will convene in special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, to consider a voluntary separation agreement between the district and Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly.
Kelly was hired as superintendent in March 2015.
The board will also discuss the appointment of an acting interim superintendent and the hire of a Compass Center principal.
Any action on these items will take place once trustees convene in open session.
Other action items listed on the agenda include moving the March 15 meeting to Monday, March 29, due to Spring Break and approving the consent agenda, consisting of the Jan. 25 meeting minutes as well as the investment, finance and current amended budget reports.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be conducted by teleconference. Members of the public may access the meeting via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ.
The meeting will also be posted to the district’s Facebook page.
