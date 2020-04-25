The Jacksonville ISD school board will meet in special session, noon Tuesday, April 28, at the JISD administration building, to discuss continuing education regarding building shut down due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to a meeting agenda.
Trustees also will consider adopting a resolution to discontinue premium pay, effective May 2, the agenda noted.
The district administration building is located at 800 College Avenue in Jacksonville.
