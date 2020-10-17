The 34th Jacksonville Leadership Institute class visited a number of locations throughout Cherokee County Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The day began with the class gathering at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 1714 E. Rusk St., with a presention of fun facts about the city and a discussion about courage and how it applies to leadership.
Randy Gorham, former JLI co-chair and current city mayor, addressed the class and spoke on leading with passion, according to current JLI Chair Shannon Hitt.
“He also shared some ‘insider information’ with us like what is being built where the old gas station on the north side of the overpass was located and what’s coming next to Bill McRae Ford,” she stated.
Once the session concluded, the group traveled to Country Charm Candles, 15646 Hwy 79 North.
“They showed us how they make their fabulous candles and even gifted us each with a candle of our choosing,” Hitt stated.
“We journeyed to the Texas Railroad Rusk Depot and had lunch sponsored by Southside Bank under the pavilion beside the lake as we heard from Cherokee County’s Historian, Shelly Cleaver,” Hitt stated. “We could listen to his endless supply of stories about life in Cherokee County ‘back in the day’ forever. We toured the depot and then the shop where the hard work of maintaining the trains takes place.”
Visits to Killough Monument and Love’s Lookout completed the day’s tour.
The current class consists of 12 members. Class terms run from September through May. Applications for each class are accepted through the summer, with a deadline usually set in mid-August.
The mission of Jacksonville Leadership Institute is to educate and encourage current and future leaders of our community.
For more information on JLI, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/leadership-institute, or contact Shannon Hitt at (903) 372-5783.
