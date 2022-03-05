The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during their grand opening Friday, Feb. 25.
Owner Joseph Pharis opened the bar, located at 193 S. Henderson St., on Jan. 8 of this year.
Joe’s Sports Bar serves a variety of beverages, specialty cocktails and pizza. They specialize in charcuterie boards. The most popular board is the Second Amendment, which is a surprise each time it’s ordered.
According to the business’ Facebook page, the bar is “just here to give our locals something fun to do,” specifying locals age 18 and older.
The bar can be reached by phone by calling 903-721-8485.
For more information, visit the Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill Facebook page.
