Jolene Reed, a young woman from Sulphur Springs, is already a published author though she’s just completed her freshman year of high school. She was in Rusk Wednesday, June 9, as the Singletary Memorial Library kicked off its summer reading program.
The top readers, in the five separate age categories, earn rewards from the library. Participants in the 2021 program, Tails and Tales, are invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday for special presentations.
Rusk Librarian Amy Walley stated she discovered Jolene Reed through a social media post and contacted her mother via an online message inviting the young author to participate in the “Registration Block Party.”
Reed has penned four novels including a stand-alone story and three installments of a quartet series titled “Fragments of Imagination.” The fourth book in the series is due out this winter, though she isn’t certain if the release will be late this year or early 2022. Reed had her books available for purchase at the event and she signed copies for those who requested her to do so.
Reed said she’s been an avid reader since she was just four or five years old and has always loved reading.
“Whenever I would read a really good book, I would think, ‘Man, I want to do this. I want to be able to write my own stories and share them with people and make them happy like reading does for me,” she said.
She began with short stories that grew in length as she grew older and developed her ability.
Reed admits that early on she sometimes had difficulty completing stories. When she got the idea for “Crazy,” published in 2019, she fell in love with it which gave her the motivation to complete the story.
When it came to getting her books published, Reed said her grandmother had used a publishing service offered by Amazon and she just did the same.
After publishing her first two novels on her parents’ laptop computer, her dad realized her desire for writing was serious and purchased a laptop just for Jolene.
Reed confirms she’d like to become a successful novilist. She has been encouraged along the way, by her mother and various teachers, to pursue writing.
Tracey Reed, Jolene’s mother, is quite proud of her daughter’s accomplishments, but knows a writing career takes work. That’s something Jolene also appears to understand.
When she writes, she sets a word-count goal. The number of words can vary, depending on what her schedule holds in any given day.
“Usually I can meet the goal, especially if I have a clear idea of what I want to write that day,” Reed said. “I can write about 5,000 words and sometimes more.”
Although, according to Reed, her imagination is almost always in overdrive, she admits she sometimes loses motivation. Fortunately, her love for the characters or a desire to write specific scenes keeps her on track.
“I like having my own little story I’ve created in my own little world, and the characters, I just love watching them grow,” Reed said.
Not only does she enjoy bringing her own characters to life in print, Reed also enjoys bringing them to life on stage. She is active in theater and has participated in one-act play the past three years.
Reed offered advice to other young people who may have a particular passion.
“Whenever you’re young, you do get judgment and there are certainly expectations,” she said. “Ignore the stereotypes, break the rules, just have fun. Don’t let those kind of people get in your way.”
“Don’t give up and don’t let others drag your down because it’s your dream.”
Walley believed other teens and youth attending the “Registration Block Party” would be inspired by Reed and her accomplishments.
Walley also reminds residents that missed the kick-off that it is never too late to register for the reading program or participate in the associated activities at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday.
Reed’s books are available for purchase through Amazon.
For more information on the reading program or the library, visit the Rusk Public Library Facebook page or contact the library at (903) 683-5916.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.