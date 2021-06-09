Joint Base San Antonio Lackland on lock down due to active shooter

Multiple media outlets are reporting that an active shooter situation has closed Joint Base San Antonia Lackland.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday the lock down order was issued due to two suspects who were firing towards the base from outside of the gates of the sprawling facility. The shots were in the vicinity of a group of trainees, who were all relocated to a safe area.
Currently officers from the San Antonio Police Department, Department of Public Safety and other agencies are searching for the shooters.
Joint Base San Antonio contains the United States Army's Fort Sam Houston and the United States Air Force's Randolph AFB and Lackland AFB.
