Journey cancels 2020 tour including 3 regional dates due to virus

The popular rock-and-roll band Journey, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, announced on Monday that they have been forced to cancel their entire 2020 tour due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The tour was scheduled to launch on May 15 in Ridgefield, Wash. It also included stops in Bossier City, La. (CenturyLink Center), Aug. 29), Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion, Aug. 30) and in The Woodlands (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Sept. 15).
“The global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions regarding large gatherings regretfully make it impossible for Journey to tour this year. After carefully reviewing all options, the decision has been made to cancel the entire tour to make it possible for the band’s legion of hardworking fans to immediately obtain access to refund options during these unforeseen and extremely challenging times,” a representative for the band said in a statement on Monday.
