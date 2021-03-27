Austin Bank Chairman Jeff Austin, Jr. has announced that Joy Helm, Vice President and Executive Administration Officer, will retire on March 31 after 39 years of outstanding service to Austin Bank and its predecessor, First State Bank, Rusk.
“The people of Austin Bank have always been, and will always be, our greatest strength. We appreciate Joy’s commitment to the Bank’s success and to providing the best possible service to our customers and employees,” Austin said.
Helm began her extensive 43 year banking career in July 1978 when she joined First State Bank, Rusk in the Bookkeeping Department where she worked for three years. In 1985, Helm returned to First State Bank, Rusk and worked her way throughout the Bank. In 1997, Helm was named Bookkeeping Supervisor for Austin Bank Rusk and Jacksonville offices; promoted to Retail Office Manager, Rusk in 2004; and in 2005 was elected Vice President/ Retail Market Manager and moved into the role of Executive Administration Officer in October 2006.
“Joy has earned the admiration and respect of her co-workers and peers in the financial community” said Jeff Austin III, Vice Chairman of the Board. “Joy has a reputation for her knowledge, reliability and integrity. She will be missed.”
A graduate of Rusk High School, Helm has completed numerous banking courses. She and her husband, Mike, are lifelong residents of Rusk. They have two married daughters, Amanda and Julie, four much-loved grandchildren and a very close extended family of six sisters and a brother.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the thirteenth consecutive year.
With assets in excess of $2.1 billion, Bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
