A Sept. 25 deadline has been set to apply for the 2020 Citizens Police Academy sponsored by the Jacksonville Police Department.
The eight-week program begins Thursday, Oct. 8, held from 6 to 9 p.m. weekly at the police department training room, located at 210 W. Larissa St. in Jacksonville.
“The goal of the Citizens Police Academy is to improve the relationship and rapport between the Jacksonville Police and the citizens of Jacksonville and surrounding areas,” said Police Chief Joe Williams, who added that “the program gives citizens the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions.”
CPA graduates volunteer with the department, where they “assist officers with building checks, traffic control and other aspects” normally handled by police officers, freeing them up for other duties, said JPD Captain Steven Markasky.
Sessions will include topics regarding police administration and policy development, patrol tactics, traffic enforcement and criminal investigations.
“Many of the topics taught will be ‘hands on for those that want to participate,” he said. “We are also including an optional Saturday when we will conduct firearms training for participants.”
Applicants must be at least age 18, live or work in the Jacksonville area and must pass a criminal background check.
The goal of the program is for participants to “take your knowledge out into the community and share with your friends and associates how your police department functions,” he said. The program is an “effective, successful way” in helping the department solidify its relationship with the community, as graduates educate others about the local department and “promote a better understanding of our duties, capabilities and responsibilities,” Williams added.
The academy concludes with a Nov. 24 graduation.
Applications are available at the Jacksonville Police Department, 210 W. Larissa St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.