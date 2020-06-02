JPD advises downtown businesses of a possible second march on Wed.

The Jacksonville Police Department (JPD) has notified business owners in the Downtown area that there may be a second rally/march thru Downtown on Wednesday. This rally would begin at 3 p.m.
A “Unity Walk” has been confirmed for Wednesday evening in Jacksonville. The walk will start at the Historic Tomato Bowl (Austin St. at Commerce St.) and proceed west on Commerce Street before turning north onto North Main St. and ending at the Sweet Union Baptist Church (302 N. Main St.).
The “Unity Walk” will be a show of support for George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minn. after being detained by Minneapolis Police Department officers.
Former officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the incident.
The JPD, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will be present at the walk(s) on Wednesday “to keep the activities peaceful.”
The public should expect street closures along Commerce St. and Main St. during the walk(s).
The letter closed by saying that law enforcement “will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property during any of the events.”
