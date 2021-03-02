JPD issues warrant for Josef Anton Lustig after death of a pedestrian

The Jacksonville Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Josef Anton Lustig, 27, which charges him with striking a pedestrian.
An charge of “accident involving personal injury or death” is a second-degree felony.
The incident, which took place in the 3000 block of North Jackson St., claimed the life of Regelio H. Martinez around 10:26 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 28) evening.
A motorist flagged down a Jacksonville police officer, who was on patrol, and communicated with him that an individual had been struck by a vehicle.
Martinez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
JPD investigators received a tip that led to Lustig being identified as the driver of a new model Dodge Challenger, dark in color.
The driver, alleged to be Lustig, stopped at the scene briefly before heading north on North Jackson St.
Officials are looking for Lustig, as well as the car that he was driving, which sustained heavy front-end damage.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lustig, or knowing the location of the damaged vehicle, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.
