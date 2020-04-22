A Jacksonville man was found unresponsive in a creek early Wednesday after fleeing a traffic stop on foot.
According to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams, the man was identified as Zavar Rashad Jones, 29.
Williams said about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Jacksonville police officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of Rusk Street. The driver, Jones, failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of Tilley Street, and the driver fled on foot into a wooded area. The officer requested assistance from other officers and began setting up a perimeter. A search soon began.
After a short time, officers located the driver lying unresponsive in a small creek. Officers removed the man from the creek and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. Jones was transported to UT Health in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.
Cherokee County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Wallace ordered an autopsy.
Williams said that “no Jacksonville police officers used any type of force during this encounter.”
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.
