The Jacksonville Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam involving a person or persons identifying themselves as a JPD detective. The caller requires funds to be electronically transferred, via a Green Dot a type of debit card, in order to avoid criminal prosecution.
The victims, thus far, have been on the sex offender registry and appear to be a targeted group. There could be other victims of this scam from other public source database, the JPD warns.
The Jacksonville PD reminds the public that police officers will not contact them and require any type of a money transfer to any type of debit card, bank account or other banking instrument.
Anyone who has been victimized by this type of scam, or has any information as to whom may be committing this crime, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2549 and speak with Detective Compton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.