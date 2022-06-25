The Texas County and District Retirement System is pleased to announce the reappointment of Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis to its board of trustees. The TCDRS board oversees the public retirement system, which serves more than 345,000 TCDRS members and retirees.
Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed Chris Davis and Deborah Hunt and appointed Samuel “Sammy” Farias for terms set to expire on December 31, 2027.
Chris Davis, of Alto, has been County Judge for Cherokee County since 2014 and has served on the TCDRS Board of Trustees since being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2016. He previously served as County Commissioner, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 and Municipal Court Judge for the City of Alto.
Judge Davis is a member of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, a board member of the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the East Texas Council of Governments, and a former member of the East Texas Regional Review Committee. He received a Bachelor’s of Applied Arts and Sciences and a Master of Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.
TCDRS trustees have oversight of all system operations, including the annual budget, policy determination, legislative proposals and investment policy.
About TCDRS: TCDRS helps more than 345,000 Texans plan for their future by partnering with more than 830 Texas counties and districts to provide retirement, disability and survivor benefits. By providing attractive benefits, we help our employers competitively hire and retain talented staff. Created by the Texas Legislature in 1967, TCDRS has grown into a financially strong trust with nearly $45 billion worth of assets under management. TCDRS is one of the best funded retirement plans in the nation and has been a model for providing reliable retirement benefits for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit our Governance page at tcdrs.org/about-us/governance.
