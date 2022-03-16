A mistrial was declared March 15 in the capital murder case involving the November 2018 shooting death of Trevor Lawson of Maydelle.
Defendant Cody Ray Roberts, of Rusk, was indicted in connection with the shooting in January 2019.
Roberts’ trial began March 14 in the 369th District Court, according to information released by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.
“During the trial, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office determined that a piece of digital evidence was not released to the district attorney’s office or the defense. At that time, this issue was brought before Judge Michael Davis and the defense,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
It was at that time a mistrial was declared, with a new trial date yet to be determined.
“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for this issue and believes that there was no ill will by the investigator who failed to disclose this piece of digital evidence,” Dickson said. “The Sheriff’s Office supports Judge Davis’ ruling, as we will always support a fair and honest judicial system.
“The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of implementing policy and procedures to assure this type of accident is prevented in the future.”
Roberts remains in custody at the Cherokee County Jail.
