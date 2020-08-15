RUSK – the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department in July received a total of 3,255 calls, of which 2,131 were 911 calls; with 1,927 calls dispatched to deputies, according to a report delivered by Sheriff James Campbell to County leaders Tuesday.
Campbell said of the total calls received, 107 were alarm calls and 48 were fire calls.
Additionally, for the month of July, there was an intake of 114 prisoners, while 108 prisoners were released. The average daily inmate population at the Cherokee County Jail was 158, he said, adding that 14 prisoners awaited TDCJ transfer.
There were a total of 135 civil processes served, with $14,867.05 collected for the month.
Sheriff's employees drove a total of 59,885 miles during the month of July, and one juvenile was transported, according to reports.
The department received 77 animal control calls/complaints during the month of July, while a total of 130 offense cases were reported.
The largest number of reported offenses included 16 CPS intake calls and 18 assault/family violence calls, according to the report.
