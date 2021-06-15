An annual Juneteenth celebration is set for Saturday, June 19, in Lincoln Park following the 10 a.m. Juneteenth parade. The park, a 10-acre area with a pavilion and tennis and basketball courts, is situated at park Drive at Davis Avenue.
Those participating in the parade are asked to meet at 9 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in front of Alberta School. There will be free food and drinks, a domino tournament beginning around noon and a bounce house for the children to enjoy.
Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when 250,000 enslaved people in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and finally gained their freedom.
Abraham Lincoln officially declared all enslaved people, issuing the Emancipation Proclamation September 22, 1862. Many southerners did not recognize Lincoln’s authority and in many cases simply withheld the news from enslaved people.
In Texas, it wasn’t until two-and-a-half years later, that the news was proclaimed by Union General Gordon Granger in Galveston on June 19, 1965. With the Emancipation Proclamation finally reaching Texas, along with the authority of the Union Army, Texas slaves found freedom.
Annual celebrations have been held since that time and Texas officially recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday on June 7, 1979. The celebration marks the arrival of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, but is now officially recognized, in some form, in almost all 50 states. The exceptions are Hawaii and North and South Dakota.
For more information on the Juneteenth celebration in Jacksonville, contact Michall Williams at (903) 393-4288.
