The annual Juneteenth celebration in Jacksonville drew a crowd to Lincoln Park.
The event began with a parade which included motorcycles, ATVs, cars, trucks, horses and a float. Following the parade there were games, a bounce house, food and the outdoors to enjoy.
People of all ages celebrated what is now a national holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, which recognizes the date when the enslaved people of Texas were informed of their freedom, June 19, 1865.
