The annual Juneteenth celebration in Jacksonville drew a crowd to Lincoln Park.

The event began with a parade which included motorcycles, ATVs, cars, trucks, horses and a float. Following the parade there were games, a bounce house, food and the outdoors to enjoy.

People of all ages celebrated what is now a national holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, which recognizes the date when the enslaved people of Texas were informed of their freedom, June 19, 1865.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you