Senior Kara Wofford, an award-winning competitor at the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, sat down to discuss the importance of her Show experience.
While she admitted there is excitement in winning buckles, she also cherishes the friendships she’s developed with those also involved in agricultural projects. In addition, she wants to share her knowledge with others.
“As a senior, being able to relay all the knowledge that I have about my animals to the younger generation of kids coming up is also something that I look forward to,” Wofford said.
She admitted to having a competitive nature and she enjoys channeling that into a field she loves.
Wofford began her participation in the livestock show by raising and showing rabbits.
“Rabbits was a simple, easy project that we had heard a lot of people that were older than us had done and it seemed easy for me, being so young, to start out with,” she said.
Caring for an animal, months at a time, obviously teaches how to tend to animals.
“You get to learn versatility and how to deal with different problems for all the different breeds, how to maintain and take care of them properly,” Wofford said.
In addition to learning about the animals students raise, participants improve themselves.
“It builds character,” Wofford said.
She recalled being in the Queen’s contest in 2017, when a photographer requested she pose on a mechanical bull. Her brother pumped the bull, knocking her off and resulting in a broken arm for Wofford. While her mother wanted her to go to the hospital, she insisted on staying because she had to show her rabbit. Her determination to see the competition through to the end paid off. Wofford earned a buckle, her first, for Reserve Grand Champion Sr. Doe. She also went on to win the Queen’s contest that year.
In more recent years, she added chickens, horticulture and photography to her list of entries in the show.
Among Wofford’s awards are:
• 2019- Champion Showman Rabbit
• 2021- Grand Champion Chicken Trio
• 2021- Champion Showman Rabbit
• 2021- Reserve Grand Champion Sr Buck
• 2022- Grand Champion Photograph
• 2022- Reserve Champion Photograph
• 2022- Reserve Grand Champion Hen
As a senior, this is her last year to be able to participate in the livestock show.
“I’m going to miss it,” Wofford said. “It really hit me yesterday whenever I was doing rabbit showmanship.”
She said throughout her school years she has lived for the show. Recognizing this is her final year made her emotional, but she looks forward to what is to come.
“I’m excited to graduate,” Wofford said. “I’m excited for what my future holds.”
While she had planned to attend Tyler Junior College for an Associate Degree in Business and then transfer to A&M University to study animal science, she has an interview for a scholarship which may take her directly to A&M.
“I’m looking to pursue business and that’s where good showmanship qualities come in,” she said.
Wofford said showmanship taught her to sell her animal, speak in public and to pursue excellence.
Participation in the livestock show, according to Wofford, provides other lessons such as self-discipline, problem-solving, handling emotions and dealing with disappointment.
The most important aspect of the show for Wofford is the memories and connections she has developed.
“Everything loses value, but the memories that we’ll get to have when we’re older, looking back at our kids and our grand-kids showing, I think that’s most important,” Wofford said. “I’m thankful for the show as a whole, because it is an experience like no other.”
