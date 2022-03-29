The 73rd annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 through Saturday, April 2. The show is organized by Cherokee County Stock Show& Exposition, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports the youth of Cherokee County.
Students involved in FFA and 4-H Clubs, spanning the county, will demonstrate their agricultural abilities at the Cherokee County Exposition Center, 611 S.E. Loop 456.
“Many of our exhibitors have year-long projects. They have worked hard to achieve their goal of showing at our 73rd annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale,” stated Bart Bauer, Cherokee County Expo Board President. “These kiddos have had yet another year of hurdles to overcome. Inflated feed and material costs mean they have sunk more money into the completion of this year's project.”
A record-setting number of entries, nearly 1,000, are taking part in this year’s event, according to Bauer.
Nearly $40,000 in scholarships will be awarded by the Expo Board and its partners.
“This year, we will have the first-ever Exceptional Kids Stock Show beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29,” Bauer said. “Please make every effort to attend and support these outstanding youngsters.”
The Exceptional Kids Livestock will showcase the talents of special needs individuals who will be paired up with a 4-H/FFA show buddy to exhibit their animal. The 4-H and FFA buddies will volunteer their animals for the purpose of the show. Volunteers gain valuable community service experience. Exhibitors will be awarded a blue ribbon and a T-shirt. They will also be given an opportunity to have their picture taken with the animal and the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show backdrop.
The judging schedule for the 2022 Junior Livestock Show is as follows:
Wednesday, March 30
9:30 a.m. - Baked Goods, results after judging is complete
9:30 a.m. - Photography, results after judging is complete
1 p.m. - Horticulture, results after judging is complete
3 p.m. - Exceptional Kids Stock Show
4-7 p.m. - Check-In: All animals except poultry, rabbits and horses
Thursday, March 31
7 a.m. - Breakfast, sponsored by Cherokee County Farm Bureau
8 - Swine
10:30 a.m. - Meat Pen Rabbits (judging in pens)
11 a.m. - Poultry
12 p.m. - Lunch, Provided by Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County
2 p.m – Dairy
4 p.m. - Rabbits (breeding, showmanship, meat pen results)
Friday, April 1
8 a.m. - Horses (Halter, Pleasure, Speed and Showmanship)
8 a.m. - Ag Mechanics
10 a.m. - Goats, Lambs immediately following
11 a.m. - Lunch
12 p.m. - Pen of Commercial Heifers
1 p.m – Beef (Steers, Non-Registered, Mini, Registered)
Ag Mechanic results immediately following Beef
6 p.m. Horses, speed events
Saturday, April 2
9 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest
12-3 p.m. Buyers Appreciation Lunch
1 p.m. - Queen’s Contest
2:30 p.m. - Awards
3 p.m. - Livestock sale followed by Ag Mechanic sale
“The Expo Board and Show Committee are hoping that the public will come out to financially support these outstanding kids,” Bauer said.
