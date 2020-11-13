featured Jury Duty canceled for Monday 2nd Judicial District Court From staff reports Nov 13, 2020 7 hrs ago Metro Creative Connection Jury Duty scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 in the 2nd Judicial District Court has been canceled.Those included in the jury pool do not have to report. Tags Jury Duty Judicial District Court Jury Law Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WALL, Lora Mae (Durham) GEORGE, Virginia Fay MYERS, Samuel David SCHRIMPF, Carol GLOVER, Helen Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCherokee County returns 44 indictmentsCherokee County arrests: Oct. 26-Nov. 2COVID-19: 17 new cases and 1 death reported on Wed. in Cherokee CountyCherokee County sheriff’s office participates in No Shave November campaignRusk school closes due to COVID-19City discusses proposed changes at lakeCherokee County Jail found non-compliantMaidens get 35 from Abercrombie, win opener 63-55Youth Football: Undefeated Jacksonville Tribe a win away from Super BowlTrampling My Courts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
