Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 11:47 am
Jacksonville, Texas
NOTICE: Cherokee County Courts announce Jury Duty for Tuesday, Feb. 16, has been cancelled. Do not report.
