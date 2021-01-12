Just over 200 Cherokee County Electric Coop customers lacking electricity

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative crews have made considerable progress in restoring electrical service to thousands of customers who lost power during a winter snow storm that socked the area on Sunday and Monday.
As of 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, a little more than 200 accounts were waiting for power to be reconnected.
The bulk of that number, 111, live west of Bullard and near Lake Palestine, according to the company's on-line outage map.
In the Mixon area there are 38 customers without power, while 25 residents living around Craft continue to be in the dark.
Between Jacksonville and Cuney there are 22 accounts that are awaiting power to be restored.
In the rural area north and east of New Summerfield eight customers are without electricity and two accounts near Dialville have no power.
No estimated time of restoration was indicated.
