J'ville, Rusk McDonald's to offer 50 cent sausage biscuits Fri. morning

McDonald's in Jacksonville and Rusk will be offering a first-ever “Drive-Thru Customer Appreciation Hour” from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday.
Sausage biscuits will be priced at 50 cents each during this time. This offer can only be redeemed at the drive-thru, and is limited to 10 sausage biscuits per car.
No coupons or downloads are needed; simply order at the drive-thru and enjoy.
The Cherokee County McDonald's owners and operators are joining those in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth and Tyler areas in saying “thank you” to their drive-thru customers.
