Kilgore College is accepting applications for the next Pharmacy Technology certification classes set for Aug. 19 to Dec. 9.
The deadline to submit necessary assessments and registration forms is July 23.
Tuition for the certificate program is $1,872 (plus textbooks) which includes tuition, program screening fees, uniform, license, testing and certification fees.
The KC Bookstore is offering a bundled price of $231 for all needed textbooks.
For more information and entrance requirements, visit www.kilgore.edu/pharmacy-technology.
To register or for more information, email shsce@kilgore.edu.
About the program:
The Pharmacy Technician program provides students flexible, affordable classes to earn a certificate yielding job possibilities in drug stores, doctors’ offices and grocery store pharmacies. The program consists of four classes: Introduction to Pharmacy Structure; Mathematics and Law; Pharmacy Technician Practice in Community Setting; Applying Pharmacology to Technician Practice; and Pharmacy Technician Clinical.
