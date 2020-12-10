Kilgore College will hold a fall graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11, limited to graduates only in the auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family and friends of the graduates can watch a live-stream of the ceremony online.
“After extensive consultation with local and state health officials, and for the safety of everyone involved, we have made the decision to celebrate December commencement virtually with only graduates in the auditorium,” said Dennis Cliborn, registrar.
“While we are disappointed that circumstances surrounding the pandemic have interfered with our plans for an in-person ceremony, it is very important to us to have a meaningful graduation ceremony to celebrate our students.”
The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed live at 5 p.m. on the KC YouTube page and will be archived for anyone to view the event who couldn’t view it live.
A link will be posted on www.kilgore.edu and on KC social media pages before the event to easily access the ceremony.
There are 254 graduation candidates set to receive 286 degrees and certificates.
Listed among the Fall 2020 graduation candidates are Chevante’ Goss and Teresa Stout or Bullard, Ana Garcia of Jacksonville and Allan Pyka of Troup.
Also, a slideshow created by the KC Faculty Association and Senate will be posted online this week to celebrate the success of the graduates.
