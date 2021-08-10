Kilgore College will hold two summer graduation ceremonies Thursday, Aug. 12, awarding 274 graduates with 291 degrees and certificates.
Among the graduates are Molly Bell, Alexandria Greenhouse and Caitlin Robertson, all of Troup.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will be a combined Licensed Degree Nursing (LVN) pinning/graduation ceremony, and the 6 p.m. ceremony will be for students earning Associate of Science degrees, Associate of Arts degrees and certificates of completion.
Both ceremonies will be held in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Each graduate will receive up to six free tickets for the ceremony at 6 p.m. More tickets will be available if needed.
Dodson Auditorium doors will open one hour before each ceremony begins.
With the rise of COVID-19 infection rates, guests and participants are welcome to wear face coverings, but they will not be required.
Guests with any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to remain at home and view the ceremony online.
Graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed on the KC YouTube page located at www.youtube.com/user/kilgorecollege1935.
The schedule of ceremonies is as follows:
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, LVN Pinning Ceremony & Graduation, Dodson Auditorium
• 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, Associate of Science, Associate of Arts and Certificates Graduation, Dodson Auditorium
