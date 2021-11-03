Kilgore College Theatre will present “Death of a Salesman” set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13, with a matinee performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
The play is produced by The Dramatists Play Services.
The play is appropriate for ages 13 or older. Children under the age of seven will not be admitted, nor will late arrivals.
General admission tickets are $7 for KC students with student ID and $10 for adults.
Discounted ticket pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.
Social distancing measures and face coverings are encouraged.
The box office will open one hour prior to each performance.
One can purchase tickets online at www.kilgore.edu/drama or by phone at (903) 983-8126.
For more information, e-mail the KC Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@kilgore.edu.
Death of a Salesman is a 1949 stage play written by American playwright Arthur Miller. The play premiered on Broadway in February 1949, running for 742 performances. It is a two-act tragedy set in 1940s New York told through a montage of memories, dreams and arguments of the protagonist Willy Loman, a travelling salesman who is disappointed with his life, and appears to be slipping into senility.
