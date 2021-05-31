Cunningham Residence May 2021.jpg
Photo courtesy of Keep Jacksonville Beautiful

The Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Committee has named the residence of James and Rose Ann Cunningham as the recipient of the ‘Beautiful Yard’ award. The couple built their home, located on the corner of Loop 456 and Hwy 204, in 1979. They continue to make improvements to the landscape which is truly a sight to see.

