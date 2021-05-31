The Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Committee has named the residence of James and Rose Ann Cunningham as the recipient of the ‘Beautiful Yard’ award. The couple built their home, located on the corner of Loop 456 and Hwy 204, in 1979. They continue to make improvements to the landscape which is truly a sight to see.
Keep Jacksonville Beautiful awards Beautiful Yard to Cunninghams
