The Keep Jacksonville Beautiful committee has presented the Beautiful Yard Award to Manuel and Graceila Tavera. Pictured is Graciela Tavera in the yard of the couple’s home at 617 Nacogdoches Street in Jacksonville.
Keep Jacksonville Beautiful committee presents Beautiful Yard Award
A funeral service for George Zickuhr, of Brownsboro formerly of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. George passed away on June 27, 2021. Arrangements by Autry …
