Myco Plastics is the January recipient of the Beauty and Business award from Keep Jacksonville Beautiful. The business was able to renovate the exterior of their building with assistance from the Operation Facelift initiative of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
“We have noticed all of the improvements you have done to the outside of your building and thank you for taking pride in our community,” reads a comment from KJB on their Facebook page. “Businesses like you are helping to make Jacksonville shine and we Thank You!”
Pictured with the yard sign recognizing the business are (from left to right) Edgar Calvillo - plant supervisor, Joshua S. Hanna - president, Valerie Gatzka - quality manager, Dee Crosby - controller and Brittany Vollmer - receptionist.
Myco Plastics, Inc., owned by Bud Hanna, provides injection molding and precision plastic parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.