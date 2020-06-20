Summer officially begins today, and Cherokee County residents looking for ways to stay cool at home without sustaining too hard a hit on their wallets have several different energy-saving options to employ.
The top two tips from Bart Bauer, director of engineer for the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association, are to utilize ceiling fans and block the sun from coming inside during the hottest parts of the day.
“Ceiling fans not make it any cooler, but moving air makes feel cooler, so if you can adjust the setting on your thermostat and set it to 78 instead of 75, then turn on the ceiling fans, people can cut approximately 17 percent on cooling costs,” he said. “To me, that's a good statistic.”
And, ceiling fans use 90 percent less electricity than an air conditioner, he added.
Another tip is to keep window blinds closed or shades drawn later in the day to prevent the sun's powerful rays from creating a heated environment inside a residence.
“You keep them open in the winter and closed in the summer – Venetian blinds can cut heat gain during the summertime by 29 percent. Remember, glass windows act like a magnifier, keeping the floors hot” and making it difficult to cool down the interior of a residence, Bauer said.
Regular check-ups on the cooling unit ensures that it's “running at the best of its ability,” as does making sure to swap out filters on a regular basis, he added.
From mid-June to about the beginning of September, the heat can be “just brutal” to residents; interestingly, summer is not when CCECA sees demands go up.
“We're actually a winter-peaking cooperative, with demands (at a high) in January and February,” he said. “It's actually cheaper to cool than it is to heat.”
According to www.energy.gov, helpful tips to improve the energy efficiency and comfort of a residence as warmer temperatures arrive include:
1. Service your air conditioner. Easy maintenance such as routinely replacing or cleaning air filters can lower your cooling system’s energy consumption by up to 15 percent.
Also, the first day of spring could serve as a reminder to check your air conditioner’s evaporator coil, which should be cleaned annually to ensure the system is performing at optimal levels.
2. Open windows. Opening windows when it's cooler creates a cross-wise breeze, allowing you to naturally cool your home without switching on air conditioners.
This is an ideal tactic in spring when temperatures are mild.
3. Use ceiling fans. Cooling your home with ceiling fans will allow you to raise your thermostat four degrees. This can help lower your electricity bills without sacrificing overall comfort.
4. Cook outside. On warmer spring days, keep the heat out of your home by using an outdoor grill instead of indoor ovens.
5. Install window treatments. Energy efficient window treatments or coverings such as blinds, shades and films can slash heat gain when temperatures rise. These devices not only improve the look of your home but also reduce energy costs.
6. Caulk air leaks. Using low-cost caulk to seal cracks and openings in your home keeps warm air out – and cash in your wallet.
7. Bring in sunlight. During daylight hours, switch off artificial lights and use windows and skylights to brighten your home.
8. Set the thermostat. On warm days, setting a programmable thermostat to a higher setting when you are not at home can help reduce your energy costs by approximately 10 percent.
9. Seal ducts. Air loss through ducts can lead to high electricity costs, accounting for nearly 30 percent of a cooling system’s energy consumption.
Sealing and insulating ducts can go a long way toward lowering your electricity bills.
10. Switch on bathroom fans. Bathroom fans suck out heat and humidity from your home, improving comfort.
