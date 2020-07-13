Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Kelly Preston, 57, is pictured on June 14, 2018 at the premier of "Gotti" in New York City. Preston died Sunday morning of cancer.

 AP Photo/Charles Sykes

LOS ANGELES — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta said. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

