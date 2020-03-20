Kickapoo Street home destroyed by fire

A home located on Kickapoo Street, near the Gillespie Avenue intersection, received heavy damage due to a fire that broke out around 8:40 a.m. Friday.

A large wood-framed house located on Kickapoo Street, just west of the Gillespie Avenue intersection received major damage after a fire broke out on Friday morning.

The structure was fully involved when first responders arrived on the scene around 8:40 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Firemen and police officers were forced to work around downed power lines at the location as a pouring rain fell.

Jacksonville Fire Department, EMS and Police Department crews are all on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

