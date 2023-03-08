Based on outstanding accomplishments and dedication to student success, Kilgore College has been selected to participate in Talent Strong Texas Pathways.
The $16 million, five-year statewide economic mobility grant administered by the Texas Success Center is designed to increase the number of credentialed Texans prepared for high-demand careers that offer a living wage.
“Being selected to participate in Talent Strong Texas Pathways signifies that KC has achieved a tremendous amount of progress toward advancing its student success agenda,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.
“We are honored to be selected to participate and be recognized for our accomplishments, and efforts toward, increasing the number of credentialed students to help boost the Texas workforce. Our participation in this program will only further enhance student learning and student success at the college – increasing the number of students who are certified for high-demand careers that provide a self-sustaining wage.”
The state’s higher education strategic plan, Building a Talent Strong Texas, targets expanding the attainment of valuable postsecondary credentials. The intent is to increase employment opportunities and income for individuals while creating a deeper talent pool for employers.
“Texas higher education has unique responsibilities and roles to play in what comes next, to expand opportunities for all Texans and ensure our economic competitiveness on a global scale,” said Harrison Keller, Commissioner of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. “Now is the time to seize the vast, Texas-sized opportunities before us to achieve impact at scale and to dedicate ourselves to building a talent strong Texas.”
The Texas Success Center, working with the state’s community colleges, is supporting the scaling of inclusive talent pathways directing students through collaboratively designed programs beginning with short-term credentials and early workplace learning.
“Texas is very fortunate to have a set of funding partners willing to invest in the important work of the community colleges. We are very impressed by the college commitment to design and implement talent pathways,” said Dr. Cynthia Ferrell, Vice President of the Texas Success Center. “We are excited to work with Kilgore College as they continue to partner with local business and education leaders to provide valuable workforce and education opportunities.”
For more information regarding Talent Strong Texas Pathways, visit tacc.org/tsc.
About the Texas Success Center
The Texas Success Center, a unit of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, supports Texas community colleges’ efforts to improve student success and directs the Talent Strong Texas Pathways, a statewide strategy focused on building capacity for community colleges to design, implement, and continuously improve structured career pathways at scale for all students. For more information, visit tacc.org/pages/texas-success-center/what-we-do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.