Kilgore College launches scholarship registration campaign

KILGORE – Kilgore College is launching the “Summer $ix” registration campaign, spotlighting academic programs, and giving students a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships.
The KC Foundation will present a $1,000 scholarship each week for the next six weeks to a student who enrolls each week for fall 2020 classes.
One student’s name will be drawn to win the scholarship every Monday from June 15 to July 20.
Students can register for KC classes in-person, online through AccessKC (current students), through a virtual advising appointment or via a Ranger Registration session.
For more information or to set up an appointment, please call (903) 983-8206.
Students can also set up a remote advising session by visiting either www.kilgore.edu/advising, or www.kilgore.edu/ranger-registration.
