Kilgore College named 587 students to its spring 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Megan Lindsey, of Alto, was named to the President’s List, having earned a perfecgt 4.0 grade point average and being enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
Students from Cherokee County named to the Dean’s List included William Seider, of Reklaw; and
Danielle Nelson, Emma Pettit, Bailea Reeves, Hilda Robertson, Abigail Schoolcraft, all of Troup.
Kilgore College is a community college, with an annual enrollment in excess of 5,000 students, accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the Associate's Degree. For more information, visit kilgore.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.